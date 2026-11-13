Fallen branches disrupt train services near Vratsa

Fallen and hanging branches have disrupted train services between Vratsa, Mezdra and Ruska Byala. The suburban passenger train from Mezdra to Vratsa, scheduled to depart at 10:15 a.m. and arrive at 10:34 a.m., has been cancelled.

Passengers are being redirected to subsequent trains on the route, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) said. The passenger train from Vidin to Mezdra, scheduled to run from 6:00 to 9:32 a.m., has also been cancelled on the section between Vratsa and Mezdra.

The schedule of trains between Vratsa and Ruska Byala has also been disrupted after branches fell onto the overhead contact network. The express train from Mezdra to Vidin, scheduled to run from 9:05 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., was held up because of broken branches and is continuing its journey with a delay.

Teams are clearing the railway line

„Our teams are on site and are removing the fallen branches from the railway network,“ Petar Velkov, director of the Vratsa Railway Section at the State Enterprise „National Railway Infrastructure Company,“ told BTA.

Several settlements in the municipalities of Vratsa and Mezdra are without electricity because of the strong winds. Fallen trees caused the power outages.

Vratsa Municipality declared a state of emergency because of the weather conditions. No deadline has yet been given for the full restoration of traffic on the affected railway section.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg