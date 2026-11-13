Tree falls on moving car in Sofia

A tree fell onto a moving car on Solun Street in Sofia’s Borovo neighborhood. No people were injured in the incident, and the site was secured by an emergency team from Sofia Municipality.

The fallen tree is part of a series of incidents in Sofia caused by strong winds. So far, 120 reports of fallen trees, 15 of collapsed fence panels and three of damaged traffic light systems have been received.

Damage and traffic restrictions

In the Manastirski Livadi-East neighborhood, windblown containers hit three cars. A metal container blocked traffic on Ivan Kirkov Street, while a construction fence fell onto Boyan Petrov Street. A billboard was torn in the area of Bulgaria Boulevard and Todor Kableshkov Street.

Eight teams from the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate and an additional duty team are working at various locations in the capital. They are clearing the damage together with the Sofia Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection.

Because of fallen trees and a roof on the roadway, individual sections have been temporarily closed, while tram and bus services have been suspended in some areas. Buses to Vitosha are temporarily not running due to the danger of falling trees and branches.

Orange alert for strong winds

An orange alert for strong winds has been issued in Sofia, with speeds of between 20 and 29 m/s and gusts of up to 32 m/s, or around 115 km/h.

“Residents are urged to avoid staying under trees and near unstable structures, bring unsecured items in from their balconies and limit outdoor travel when it is not necessary,” Sofia Municipality said.

In dangerous situations, reports should be made by calling 112.

Sources: bgnes.bg