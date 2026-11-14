Bogdan Milchev: Mr. Radev, your people are dying. Wake up and shake up this mess even more on Monday Source

“The cause of the crash on the Trakia Motorway is the collapse of our transport system. Four months ago, we warned that horrific crashes were imminent because we need to change the direction in which we are moving. Our entire system is a mess at the moment.”

This was said on “This Saturday” by Bogdan Milchev, chairman of the Road Safety Institute and former head of Sofia’s Traffic Police.

“On the day of the crash, the authorities arrogantly said that responsibility lay with the drivers, the fog and the previous governments. Some of the drivers who are responsible are no longer with us. Those who are still alive will be tried and convicted. The fog is gone, and so are the previous governments. Who are we supposed to hold responsible?” Milchev asked.