Predominantly cloudy weather, morning fog and temperatures of up to 12° are expected in Bulgaria on Sunday. During the night, precipitation in the southeastern regions will weaken and stop, while the wind will ease in most areas.

There will be fog and reduced visibility in places across the Danubian Plain and enclosed valleys. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, visibility in fog-affected areas will improve by noon. Minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 5°, and around 1° in Sofia.

Cloud cover will increase again

During the day, cloud cover will temporarily break up and decrease, but later it will increase again from the west. Winds will shift to easterly-southeasterly and will be moderate. Maximum temperatures will range between 7° and 12°, reaching around 8° in Sofia.

Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the monthly average, although it will decrease during the day.

Cloudy in the mountains

It will be cloudy in the mountains. Moderate south-southwesterly winds will blow in the lower areas, while winds will temporarily be strong and westerly at higher elevations. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around 7°, and at 2,000 metres around 3°.

Along the Black Sea coast

Cloud cover along the Black Sea coast will be broken, but more substantial along the southern coast and during the afternoon hours. Moderate easterly winds will blow, and maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 13°. Sea temperatures will be between 13° and 16°, while wave heights will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.