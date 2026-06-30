June 30, 1971 Gundy and Kotkov die in a car accident in Vitinya

On June 30, 1971, in a car accident in the "Vitinya" pass, the legendary football players from the "Levski" team, Georgi Asparuhov and Nikola Kotkov, die. The incident occurred at the 52nd kilometer from Sofia at 11:30 a.m. On the way to Vratsa, their car crashed into a truck with a trailer traveling to the capital.

On June 30, at around 9:30 a.m., Gundy arrives at the "Levski" stadium in the "Poduyane" district, where the team's training begins. However, the captain will not play because he is suspended. In the previous match, which was against CSKA, he was kicked by Plamen Yankov. Falling to the ground, Gundi reaches for his foot and the referee chases them both away. Long before that, an invitation had come from Vratsa for him and Kotkov to participate in the anniversary match on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the local “Botev”. Gundi could not refuse and both of them and Kotkov decided to respect the request of the Vratsa people.

Smiling - Asparuhov in a dark blue sports shirt, and Kotkov in an elegant suit with a tie. they got into the beige “Alfa Romeo”. At the gas station near Vitinya, an unknown man asked them to get in and Asparuhov agreed and they set off.

On the downhill after the last bend, about 150 m. from the side road, a ZIL truck with a heavy trailer pulled up, fatally blocking the main road. Everything happened at lightning speed. Asparuhov slams on the brakes and the Alfa leaves a full 30 m. of tire tracks, but the distance is not enough. The middle part of the body gets stuck in the tank of the heavy machine. Gasoline splashes on the car and it catches fire. No one manages to help - neither the driver of the truck, nor the people who arrived in other cars. The car and its passengers burn.

Georgi Asparuhov - Gundi is called the “Legend of “Levski””. Born in Sofia in 1943. He made his debut in “Levski” in 1960. With “Levski” he won three championship titles: in 1965, 1968 and 1970 and four national cups: in 1962, 1967, 1970 and 1971. In the 1964/65 season he scored 27 goals for “Levski”, becoming the country's top scorer for the season.

Nikola Kotkov is one of the legends of “Lokomotiv Sofia”. Born in 1938 in Sofia. Two-time national champion in 1964 with “Lokomotiv” and in 1970 with “Levski”. Winner of the Soviet Army Cup in 1970 and 1971 with “Levski”. In the 1967/68 season he scored 28 goals, but remained second only to Petar Zhekov from “Beroe”, who scored 31 goals.

The funeral of Gundi and Kotkov became a day of national mourning. According to unofficial data, over 550,000 people said goodbye to the football players forever.