Most Europeans live in houses, not apartments

In 2024, housing conditions in the European Union show significant variations in both ownership status and quality and affordability. Overall, 68% of the EU population owns their own home, while 32% lives in rental housing, according to Eurostat data.

Owning versus renting and type of housing

Eastern European countries remain leaders in terms of home ownership: in Romania this figure reaches 94%, in Slovakia 93%, and in Hungary 92%. For Bulgaria, this percentage is 86%. Germany is an exception among EU countries, where renters represent 53% of the population, overtaking owners. In Germany, renting is more common than the EU average.

In terms of housing type, 51% of the EU population lives in houses and 48% in apartments. Houses are predominant in Ireland (90%), the Netherlands and Belgium (both 77%). The highest shares of apartment dwellers are observed in Spain (65%) and Latvia (64%). However, there is a clear geographical difference: in urban areas, 73% of EU residents live in apartments, while in rural areas 83% live in houses.

Size and the problem of overcrowding

The average size of a dwelling in the EU is 1.7 rooms per person. The highest percentage is recorded in Malta (2.2 rooms per person), and the lowest in Slovakia and Romania (1.1 rooms each). The average household size in the EU is two people.

Despite these average figures, the problem of overcrowding remains acute: 17% of the EU population lives in overcrowded conditions. The highest levels are observed in Romania (41%), Latvia (39%) and Bulgaria (34%). At the other extreme are Cyprus (2%) and Malta (4%). The counter-problem is undercrowding: 33% of the EU population lives in housing considered too large for their needs, with Cyprus (70%) and Ireland (67%) leading the way.

Affordability and quality

Housing costs remain a significant part of the monthly budget: on average, households in the EU spend 19% of their disposable income on housing. Furthermore, house prices in the EU increased by 53% between 2010 and 2024.

Quality issues are also a problem: 9% of the EU population cannot keep their homes warm enough. The highest rates are recorded in Bulgaria and Greece (both 19%).

Ecological footprint

Eurostat also estimated the contribution of households to greenhouse gas emissions from heating and cooling. In 2023, this figure in the EU was 607 kg per capita. The highest emissions were recorded in Luxembourg (1257 kg), and the lowest in Sweden (29 kg).

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg