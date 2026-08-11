Solar eclipse drives up hotel prices

Hotel prices in some cities in Iceland and Spain have more than doubled as tourists flock to see the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe this century, according to the Financial Times (FT).

On August 12, the average room rate in Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, exceeded $1,000, up more than 140% from the same period in 2025. Demand for hotels in the total eclipse area has increased sharply, even though Spain's tourism industry has recently been hit by its worst forest fires in 30 years. Prices in the northern Spanish city of La Coruña also more than doubled, while in Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela they increased by 59% and 31% respectively. In Mallorca, where the eclipse will be visible low on the horizon at sunset, accommodation prices increased by 20%.

Ryan Connolly, co-founder of Hidden Iceland, a luxury travel company, said he took his first eclipse-focused booking in September 2024. He said he had to turn away new clients as early as March as the situation across the country became “overwhelming and fully booked”. Icelandair has increased its flights to meet the increased demand (especially from tourists from the United States). The price hike has also affected the short-term rental sector: Icelandic rentals located in the total eclipse zone increased by 53.7% that night compared to last year.

The solar eclipse will begin on August 12 at 5:35 p.m. Central European Time.

As previously reported, Spanish airline Iberia will operate a special flight with scientists on board to observe the first total solar eclipse visible in the region since 1912. Flight IB1473, named after the year of birth of astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, will depart and return from Adolfo Suárez (Barajas) Airport in Madrid, following a route designed to provide the best viewing conditions over the province of Palencia. The research team will also conduct measurements of the morphological characteristics of the Sun, taking advantage of the flight altitude.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg