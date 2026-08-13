Beyer Real Estate with new investment

The German company Beyer Real Estate has acquired a retail park in Würzelen, in the Aachen metropolitan region. The deal is part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized retail properties.

The property was built in 1993 and has a built-up area of 10,300 square meters. The building is located on a plot of 14,200 square meters. The complex includes two main buildings and about 200 parking spaces.

The building is currently a mix of retail space, offices and warehouses. Among the tenants are mainly German retail companies, and in the near future the opening of a site of an established fitness chain is also expected.

The location is in the commercial area of Würzelen and is close to large operators such as Metro, Kaufland and XXXLutz. An additional advantage is the quick access to the A4 motorway, which increases the transport accessibility of the property.

The price of the transaction is not officially disclosed. German media indicate that it is in the low double-digit million range.

Focus on stable retail locations

According to Beyer Real Estate management, the acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to increase its exposure to already established retail locations with long-term development potential and stable tenants.

The deal is also indicative of the continued interest of investors in retail parks and retail properties with a sustainable tenant mix, especially in regional centers with good transport connections.

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