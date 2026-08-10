Dubai to issue building permits in minutes with AI

Dubai is preparing a new artificial intelligence system that should reduce the issuance of building permits for villas from an administrative procedure to a process that takes only a few minutes. The software will analyze project documentation and check whether it meets the emirate's building regulations, Arabian Business reports.

The system is initially aimed at private and investment villas. The AI agent is expected to review submitted drawings and documents, compare the project with the Dubai Building Code and perform automated checks on key requirements, including those related to structural safety. The goal is to automate a significant part of the current administrative verification.

The development and implementation of the system should last about 26 weeks. The process includes creating and testing the AI agent, testing in a real environment, and then fully implementing it for permit applications for this type of property.

One of the important features will be the ability for designers to perform a preliminary check even before the official submission of the documentation. In this way, the system will be able to indicate inconsistencies immediately, instead of them being identified at a later stage of the procedure.

Such an approach does not start from scratch. Dubai Municipality already uses digital tools in construction procedures. The official Build in Dubai platform functions as a single online point for submitting applications, paying and issuing permits after obtaining the necessary approvals.

In 2025, the municipality also introduced an AI platform to support permits, compliance control and Building Information Modelling (BIM). And in 2026, the institution reported that an automated system for checking digital models against the Dubai Building Code had already been developed. Consulting companies can conduct a preliminary automated audit of their projects 24 hours a day before their final submission.

However, the new step is more ambitious, as the idea is for artificial intelligence to take over the very verification required for issuing a permit, thus reducing the time between project submission and the start of construction.

The property market continues to generate billions

The acceleration of administrative procedures comes at a time of extremely high activity in the Dubai property market. In July 2026 alone, 11,759 apartment sales were registered, worth a total of 17.8 billion dirhams, or about 4.8 billion dollars. Sales of villas and townhouses were 1,322, worth 7.8 billion dirhams - about 2.1 billion dollars, according to DXBinteract data.

The rental market also remains strong. Between January and July, 214,445 lease agreements were signed in Dubai, and in June their number reached a record 40,022 in one month.

For a market where construction and sales are measured in tens of billions of dirhams per month, shortening the time for administrative approval could become another competitive advantage for the emirate in attracting entrepreneurs and international investors.

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