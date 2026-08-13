How Eurovision 2027 could change the property market in Burgas

Burgas' hosting of Eurovision in May 2027 will put the local property market in an unusual situation - a huge international flow of visitors will be concentrated in a relatively short period, outside the traditional peak of the summer season.

The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that the two semi-finals will be on May 11 and 13, and the grand final - on May 15, 2027. Burgas is preferred over Sofia precisely because of the combination of a suitable hall, available accommodation, transport connectivity and the possibility of the entire city being integrated into the events surrounding the contest.

For the property sector, this means that the effect will not be limited to the days of the three television broadcasts. Delegations, technical teams, journalists, organizers and some fans will arrive earlier, and Eurovision Village, EuroClub, the opening ceremony and other events will expand the activity outside the “Arena Burgas“.

Short-term rentals will be the first segment to feel the effect

The most direct effect on real estate will probably be on apartments and houses offered for short-term accommodation.

The reason is simple - Eurovision generates additional demand for accommodation within a few days to two weeks, and hotel capacity is physically limited.

The Municipality of Burgas reported back in 2025 that the bed capacity in the city had reached around 3,500 beds, approximately 5% more than a year earlier. It is precisely the accommodation capacity that is among the factors that will make Burgas the host city for 2027.

The potential lies in the strong demand for furnished apartments not only in the center, but also in neighborhoods with good connections to the “Arena Burgas“ and the central event areas.

However, this does not mean that current rents will automatically remain permanently higher after May 2027. Historical experience shows, above all, a short-term price and occupancy peak around the event itself.

Owners can temporarily remove homes from the long-term market

Another possible effect is a temporary redirection of some of the furnished homes from long-term to short-term rental. If an owner can get a significantly higher income from a few nights' stay during Eurovision week, the economic incentive is obvious.

This may temporarily reduce the supply of long-term rental properties in the most sought-after areas. However, there is no evidence from the available data on previous hosts that a single Eurovision has led to a lasting change in the entire city rental market.

It would therefore be speculative to predict a specific percentage increase in the price of long-term rentals in Burgas right now.

Which properties may receive a “Eurovision premium“

If any additional value appears at all, it will likely be concentrated, not city-wide.

More interesting for investors may become: properties near “Arena Burgas“; properties with good connections to the center; new construction suitable for short-term rental; apartments with parking spaces; properties in the central areas, close to the future Eurovision Village and entertainment areas.

Commercial properties can earn more than residential ones

In the case of commercial real estate, the mechanism is different. Thousands of visitors mean more consumption in restaurants, bars, shops, supermarkets, pubs, shopping malls and entertainment venues .

The experience from Malmö is indicative. Eurovision 2024 attracted 51,430 unique visitors from over 80 countries and generated a tourism turnover of approximately 38.5 million EUR . About 32 million EUR of this remained in the Malmö region.

In Burgas, a similar flow could increase the turnover of commercial properties in the areas through which visitors move. This could increase interest in temporary rental of shops, pop-up spaces, pubs and areas for brand activities. And again, we must note that a week-long festival is not enough in itself to guarantee a lasting increase in store rents or the investment value of commercial properties.

Hotels will be among the big winners

Here the connection is most direct.

In Basel in 2025, around 500,000 people visited the city as part of the Eurovision events. The contest generated 248 million Swiss francs in revenue across the country, of which 110 million francs in the Basel region, and the added value for the region itself is estimated at 53 million francs.

For Burgas, Eurovision also comes at a strategically appropriate time – in May, just before the active summer season. This allows hotels and aparthotels to start the season earlier and potentially extend the period of high occupancy.

An event that could also change the investment perception of the city

The longer-term effect is harder to measure, but should not be overlooked. Eurovision is one of the most watched television events in the world. International media presence can change the way Burgas is perceived by tourists, companies and foreign investors.

In Basel, for example, after the contest, 92% of visitors surveyed said they had a positive impression of the city as a tourist destination, and 85% of guests from outside the region said they intended to visit again.

This is the important potential long-term effect for real estate – not so much a one-off event as the increased international recognition of Burgas.

If it leads to sustainable tourism growth, new airlines, investment and more international visitors beyond 2027, then it could have a more lasting effect on holiday homes, hotels and commercial properties.

Malmö 2024: short-term rentals reacted immediately

Malmö shows most clearly how Eurovision is impacting tourist accommodation properties. Ahead of the contest, AirDNA recorded a sharp increase in short-term accommodation occupancy in the city and surrounding area. After the event, the official analysis reported 71,737 business nights and a tourism turnover of 445 million Swedish kronor.

Basel 2025: strong effect on tourism, not proven on housing prices

Basel is an even more categorical example of the economic effect. The event brought 53 million Swiss francs of added value to the region and attracted around half a million visitors. In advance, hotels in the region started to increase their prices for the Eurovision period, which shows the immediate effect on accommodation.

Vienna 2026: 160,000 hotel nights sold

The most recent example is Vienna. According to official data from the organizers, the competition in 2026 brought approximately 88,000 additional visitors, around 160,000 hotel nights were realized, and the economic effect was estimated at approximately 57 million euros.

Here too, however, the housing market follows its own fundamental factors. Austrian statistics show that average residential rents in the country increased by 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, even before Eurovision.

What the three cities show for Burgas

The experience of Malmö, Basel and Vienna outlines a relatively clear pattern.

Eurovision could have a very strong but concentrated effect on tourist properties and short-term rentals. Hotels, overnight apartments, restaurants and retail spaces in the most visited parts of the city benefit directly from the increased flow.

For Burgas, this means that the most likely scenario in the spring of 2027 is a strong peak in short-term rentals and hotel occupancy, increased activity around commercial properties and increased investor interest in housing suitable for tourist rental.

Will this turn into permanently higher real estate prices will depend on something much more important than one week in May – whether Burgas will manage to turn the global visibility from Eurovision into a sustainable tourist and investment flow even after the end of the contest.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg