Hong Kong continues to attract real estate investment

Hong Kong’s commercial real estate investment is expected to grow 129% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026 to $3.1 billion, according to JLL data. This makes the city the fastest-growing investment market among the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth is outpacing that of Singapore, where investment activity rose 108%, and Australia, where the increase was 82%. The main contributor to the acceleration in Hong Kong is commercial and office property transactions.

USD 4.7 billion in investment in six months

For the first half of 2026, commercial real estate investment in Hong Kong reached USD 4.7 billion, an increase of 90% compared to the same period last year.

The high percentage growth should also be seen in the context of the relatively low base from the previous year. Investors remain selective and direct capital mainly to assets where they expect faster stabilization of profitability.

Office property transactions support the recovery

The office segment has made a significant contribution to the increase in investment activity, with some of the transactions related to distressed assets and properties under creditor management.

Among the more significant transactions is the acquisition of the building at 299 Queen’s Road Central for $ 77.9 million. Another example is the office tower One Bedford Place in Tai Kok Tsui with an area of 184,041 sq. ft., acquired in June by Singapore-based Wee Hur Holdings.

Investors remain cautious

Despite the good data, the market is still under the influence of the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the complex interest rate situation. According to Oscar Chan, head of capital markets at JLL in Hong Kong, the investment market remains active, with capital continuing to flow into the city.

Improving office rental activity could also support the recovery of the investment segment. In commercial real estate, JLL notes that price correction has largely stopped, contributing to more stable transaction volumes.

Hong Kong returns to the focus of investors

Second-quarter results show a significant recovery in the market after a weaker period. At the same time, analysts do not see the growth as equivalent to a full recovery, as part of it is due to the low comparative base and transactions with distressed assets.

Nevertheless, the data places Hong Kong among the most active commercial real estate markets in the region and shows that investors are once again looking for opportunities in the office and retail segments, especially when prices and expected returns justify the risk.

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