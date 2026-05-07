Greece - the sixth largest short-term rental market in Europe

The short-term rental market in Greece in 2025-2026 shows maturity and high concentration. According to AirDNA and Prosperty, the country has officially overtaken Croatia in terms of supply volume and now claims to be the sixth largest market in Europe.

The capital of Greece occupies a unique position on the European map of short-term rentals.

There are currently 13,274 properties for sale in Athens. Per capita density: 20 listings per 1,000 inhabitants. According to this indicator, the Greek capital ranks fourth in Europe, behind only Lisbon, Paris and Venice.

Athens ranks second in terms of number of booked nights (an average of 86 days per year), but only eighth in terms of annual income per property - EUR 8,796. This shows extremely high price competition.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg