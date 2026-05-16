Over 2000 euros per square meter are offered for apartments in smaller cities (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip for you, published last week - 2-room apartment in a new building with Act 16. Its price is 123,000 EUR. The apartment, which is located in the "Kolyu Ficheto" district, is fully furnished. The property is functionally distributed between an entrance hall, a bright and spacious living room with a separate space for a kitchen area, a cozy bedroom, a bathroom with a toilet and a terrace.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg