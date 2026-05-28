The first stadium made of eucalyptus poles was built (PHOTOS)

Africa now has its first stadium built almost entirely from sustainable wood. The “Stadium of Life“ project in the capital of Lesotho – Maseru – not only impresses with its architecture, but also shows where the construction of sports and public buildings can develop in the coming years.

The facility was created by the organization Rise International and the local football club Kick4Life, and its structure is built from over 8,500 eucalyptus poles, certified according to FSC standards for sustainable forestry. Instead of traditional concrete and steel, the architects rely on wood as the main structural material – a solution that significantly reduces the building's carbon footprint.

The stadium has a capacity of about 1,300 seats and is designed not only as a sports facility, but also as a social and educational center. In addition to football fields, the complex includes spaces for training, cultural events and public initiatives.

The project attracts the attention of architectural circles because it shows a new model of construction in countries with limited resources. Instead of expensive and heavy structures, the use of local and renewable materials allows for lower costs and less impact on the environment.

According to the architects from Rise International, the idea was to turn the stadium into a “living infrastructure“ – a space that combines sports, education and sustainable development. Part of the complex even includes a special “biodiverse grandstand“ with plant species from different regions of Lesotho.

The structure has already been defined as one of the most interesting sports facilities in Africa. The reason is not only the unconventional material, but the fact that the project demonstrates how sustainable architecture can be applied to large-scale public buildings.

In recent years, wood has been increasingly used in large-scale architectural projects around the world - from residential towers in Scandinavia to public buildings in Canada and Japan. The reason is that modern technologies allow wooden structures to be extremely strong, energy-efficient and with much lower carbon emissions compared to concrete.

However, the “Stadium of Life“ has another meaning – it shows that sustainable architecture is no longer the preserve of rich countries. On the contrary – It is in developing regions that such solutions may prove to be cheaper, more flexible and more suitable for the local environment.

The project was officially opened in May and is already being defined as a new benchmark for the future of sports infrastructure on the continent.

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