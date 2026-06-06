Interest in spacious houses near Varna (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip for you, published last week - house in the "Borovets - sever" area near Varna. The two-storey house was built in 2021 and has a built-up area of 260 sq m. It has a yard of nearly 1 decare. The offer price of the property is EUR 360,000.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg