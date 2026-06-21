There are 128 buildings in the illegal town near Varna

First data from the survey of the Baba Alino area show that there are 128 buildings there in total. This is clear from the laser scanning.

“Through the digital model, we will be able to extract the exact construction of the buildings, volumes, heights, materials used, along the vertical layout, the alley network, the critical infrastructure. We will even see sewage, water pipes, whether they were built at all“, said Arch. Marin Velchev, Chairman of the Chamber of Architects in Varna, writes bTV.

According to him, all these alley networks have already been built, which still need to be built after the approval of the PUP.

There is no detailed development plan for the area. Arch. Velchev shared that the future of the buildings requires many agreements.

„There was talk of what would be done with these buildings, some proposals began to be made - for example, to use them as social homes. However, the special thing here is the following - we see a package of a building stock. With a nice vertical layout, drainage. There are also irrigation systems. On the outside, everything is OK. However, we do not know what is happening inside,“ commented arch. Velchev.

However, these sites are not regulated.

„And here the idea is which designer and which colleagues will agree to this inspection and confirm that these buildings are fit for habitation. An 8th degree earthquake is in the area and in fact even asking the public to use them for the benefit of the state, this is extremely frivolous for security guarantees. Nobody knows how they were built. We do not have any documents at this stage“, commented arch. Velchev.

He pointed out that there are places where it is visible to the naked eye that the buildings do not comply with legal norms.

„These are residential buildings with significantly reduced distances from each other, which as a building stock may exist, but they will not be in the hypothesis of residential construction“, pointed out the architect.

According to him, there were old rest stations of the forestry.

„At least they gave such data. And in fact, there is tolerance for these buildings, which are the existing stations of the former forestry“, commented arch. Velchev.

It is not clear what designers and architects the investor used in the construction of the new buildings.

„We do not have such information. I have information from 2024 that some such activities are going on here from colleagues who have commented that talks are taking place in the city. The strange thing about this case is that the company, as a client, has a regulated, legal activity and at the same time, a hundred meters from its legal activity, is doing an illegal one. Apparently, there was a lot of rush“, he believes.

Architect Velchev is categorical that buildings that are illegal should be demolished. And the control should go through many levels.

“Supervision companies are also involved. That moment is gone. It's like having an operation somewhere and someone else takes responsibility for what happened in your body“, he commented.

After decades in the field of architecture. Velchev predicts that actual demolition of buildings in Baba Alino will occur in 4-5 years at the earliest.

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