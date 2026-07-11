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Prices in Bansko have reached 80,000 euros again (VIDEO)

Prices in Bansko have reached 80,000 euros again (VIDEO)

Interest in mountain properties in the midst of summer

Jul 11, 2026 08:00 66

Prices in Bansko have reached 80,000 euros again (VIDEO) - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip for you, published last week - 2-bedroom apartment in Bansko. Its price is 80,000 EUR. It is located in a gated complex, located 500 meters from the gondola lift. The property is fully furnished.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be found at imot.bg


Bulgaria