Prices in Bansko have reached 80,000 euros again (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip for you, published last week - 2-bedroom apartment in Bansko. Its price is 80,000 EUR. It is located in a gated complex, located 500 meters from the gondola lift. The property is fully furnished.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be found at imot.bg