Palma de Mallorca properties pass €1m mark

The dream of owning a house or villa in Palma de Mallorca is becoming increasingly out of reach for the average European buyer. Holiday property prices on the Spanish island continue to rise, and the market is increasingly becoming a territory for wealthy international clients. New market data shows that the €1m threshold is now becoming a common starting point in a number of areas, leading some buyers to head to lesser-known locations on the island.

Interest from Germany remains particularly strong, but rising prices are gradually changing the geography of demand. Buyers are also starting to look at areas that have so far remained outside the traditional centers of foreign interest.

The average asking price of a house is approaching 2 million euros

An analysis published by the German publication Handelsblatt also shows how much the market has changed. According to it, the average price of properties offered for sale in Mallorca has now reached almost 2 million euros. Limited supply continues to face strong international demand, which keeps prices high.

Among the reasons for interest in the island is now not only the traditional combination of climate, infrastructure and quality of life. Representatives of the real estate sector also report a new motive - geopolitical uncertainty is causing some wealthy Europeans to consider Mallorca as a relatively safe place for a second home and investment.

The luxury property market is showing even more impressive values. In November 2025, a villa was sold in Pollensa for EUR 20.65 million, and in March 2026, a deal was made in Calvia for a villa worth EUR 26.3 million.

Buyers are starting to change the demand map

The high prices in the traditionally prestigious parts of the island are also having another effect - attention is gradually being directed towards lesser-known settlements.

This means that areas outside the most popular locations around Palma and the established coastal resorts are getting a new chance to attract foreign buyers. It is this trend that German publications identify as one of the main changes in the market - price pressure is forcing customers to expand their search to parts of the island that were not their first choice until recently.

Local analysts also warn that the price increase is far from over. At the Mallorca Immobilien Forum in April, representatives of the sector cited limited housing supply, international capital and global uncertainty as factors that continue to push prices up.

Mallorca is gradually transforming from a traditional holiday home market into one of the most expensive segments of the European second home market. For buyers with a more limited budget, this means a compromise - either a smaller property or looking away from the most desirable coastal areas.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg