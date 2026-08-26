Property prices on the Greek islands have risen by 6%

House prices on the Greek islands continue to rise. The reason is the strong demand from both local and foreign buyers. On some of the most popular islands, asking prices already exceed 7000 EUR/sq m, and Antiparos is even ahead of Mykonos, according to data from the Greek real estate platform Spitogatos and Spitogatos Insights for the second quarter of the year.

The average asking price of homes on the islands in the Aegean Sea has reached 2941 EUR/sq m, which represents an increase of 5.9% on an annual basis. The same growth was recorded on the Ionian Islands, where the average price is now 2531 EUR/sq m.

Crete is the most expensive among the main island regions. There, the average asking price reaches 2250 EUR/sq m, or 6.9% more than in the second quarter of 2025. In 5 years, the island's appreciation has reached 50%.

The trend is also in line with the official data of the Bank of Greece for the national housing market. In the first quarter of 2026, apartment prices in the country increased by an average of 5.7% on an annual basis, and in areas outside the big cities the growth reached 6.9%.

Antiparos is now more expensive than Mykonos

One of the most interesting changes is observed in the Cyclades. The small island of Antiparos is already ahead of Mykonos in terms of average asking price of housing.

On Antiparos it reaches 7600 EUR/sq m, while on Mykonos it is 7059 EUR/sq m. Paros is third with 5263 EUR/sq m. However, the Antiparos market is significantly smaller – in the second quarter, 149 homes were announced, 104 of which were new construction.

At the same time, not all the famous Greek islands are increasing in price. Mykonos, Santorini, Folegandros, Sikinos and Andros have recorded annual decreases in asking prices between 1% and 6%, while on Naxos they remain relatively stable.

Americans lead foreign demand

International interest continues to be an important driver of the island market. In the second quarter of 2026, Americans are at the top among foreign potential buyers, followed by the British, Germans, Dutch and French.

The strongest interest from abroad is in the Cyclades and Dodecanese, followed by the regions of Chania, Corfu and Heraklion. The Cyclades are the most sought-after island group among Greek buyers themselves.

Patmos reaches 5000 EUR/sq m

There are also serious differences between the other island groups. In the Ionian Islands, the most expensive is Paxos with an average asking price of 3846 EUR/sq m, followed by Lefkada with 3302 EUR/sq m and Kefalonia with 2531 EUR/sq m. It is Paxos and Kefalonia that report some of the strongest annual increases in the region.

In the Sporades, Skiathos is at the top with 3521 EUR/sq m, followed by Alonissos – 2667 EUR/sq m, Skyros – 2402 EUR/sq m, and Skopelos – 2154 EUR/sq m.

Among the Dodecanese, Patmos remains the most expensive – around 5000 EUR/sq m, followed by Astypalea with 4000 EUR/sq m and Kalymnos with 2759 EUR/sq m. The price increase is particularly sharp on Leros, where the average asking price has increased by over 30% in a year, while on Kalymnos the increase is close to 20%.

On the islands in the North Aegean Sea, prices remain significantly more affordable. Ikaria is the most expensive with an average of 1846 EUR/sq m, followed by Chios with 1533 EUR/sq m, Lesbos with 1136 EUR/sq m and Samos with 1059 EUR/sq m.

The data shows that the Greek island market is becoming increasingly diverse. While established luxury destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini are showing some price cooling, smaller islands are attracting more and more buyers and in places are registering double-digit price increases.

It is important to note that Spitogatos' data is for average asking prices, not actual sales prices. They show at what levels the owners are offering their homes, and the final price for a specific deal may be different.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg