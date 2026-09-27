The renovation of the Yellow School in Plovdiv is in the final stages. The iconic building, which was threatened with collapse for a long time, has now been strengthened and has a renovated appearance. It houses the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts “Prof. Asen Diamandiev“.

For more than 10 years, attempts have been made to save the cultural monument. In 2016, the state allocated 1 million leva for the renovation, and the Plovdiv Municipality provided another 100 thousand leva. However, the actual activities only began last year, and their value already exceeds 1 million euros.

The facade has been restored to its authentic appearance

The decorative elements of the building have been restored, the joinery has been replaced, and the rooms have been renovated. A visit by a commission from the National Institute for Immovable Cultural Heritage is imminent. Every step of the renovation has been coordinated with the institute in order to preserve the authentic appearance of the Yellow School.

The Rector of the Academy, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zhan Pehlivanov, stated that the renovation was carried out with saved funds of the higher education institution, while funding is expected from the Ministry of Education and Science.

The building was built after a special permit

„Three days ago, the Ministry of Education called me to ask me how much money we are building with, and we are building with what we have saved. And they promised me money retroactively“, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zhan Pehlivanov.

The construction of the high school began in 1868, after a special permit was requested from Sultan Abdul Aziz. According to historian Stefan Shivachev, two inscriptions are planned on the building - one in Turkish and one in Bulgarian, with gratitude to the Sultan and the government, who allowed the construction.

The names of Ivan Vazov, Dimcho Debelyanov and participants in the April Uprising are associated with the Yellow School. For the students, this is part of the significance of the building. “I learned that many famous personalities like Ivan Vazov, Dimcho Debelyanov and many other people who participated in the April Uprising walked here and this, in my opinion, is a very big symbol“, said student Alexandra Vasileva.

Students return after furnishing

The renovated and fortified building will be able to hold classes after the offices are furnished. About 200 thousand euros will be allocated for the furnishing, said the mayor of Plovdiv Kostadin Dimitrov. The rest of the funds will be directed to the entrance area, for which there is a renovation project.

The Academy's management expects the students to return to the Yellow School in the second semester. Thus, the building will restore its role as an educational and cultural space in the center of Plovdiv.

Sources: BNT