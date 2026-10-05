New student campus opens in Studentski Grad

A new student campus was opened in the capital's "Studentski Grad" quarter. It includes blocks 24 and 25 of the University of National and World Economy and the Medical University - Sofia. The project is financed under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan, and its value exceeds 2 million euros.

The official ceremony was attended by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, the Rector of the UNWE, Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov, the Secretary General of the Medical University - Sofia, Assoc. Prof. Vidin Kirkov, the Executive Director of the Executive Agency "Education Program" Ivan Popov and the Mayor of the "Studentski" district Petko Goranov.

Among the guests were also the Vice-Rector of the UNWE Assoc. Prof. Dragomir Stefanov and the Chairman of the UNWE Student Council Kaloyan Stefanov.

The campus must create an academic community

“With these campuses, a normal academic environment is truly returning“, said the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Georgi Valchev. According to him, the new site is the third campus, which completes the cycle envisaged in the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

The Rector of the UNWE Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov emphasized the influence of the environment on the formation of students. “We cannot teach students to be good leaders“, he said and defined it as important for the space to be both functional and aesthetic.

The Secretary General of the Medical University – Sofia Assoc. Prof. Vidin Kirkov pointed out that the joint project improves the social and living conditions for students. He linked the housing environment with the social factors that affect health, and with the preparation of future health professionals.

The idea started in 2023.

The head of the project and Vice-Rector of the UNWE Prof. Tsvetana Stoyanova announced that the idea for the construction of the campus started in 2023. The implementation was hampered by delays in the detailed development plan, appeals and infrastructure that was not reflected in the documents.

The Executive Director of the Executive Agency “Education Program“ Ivan Popov defined the project as part of the broader efforts to develop higher education with European funding. The mayor of the “Studentski“ district Petko Goranov stated that the campus is the result of the interaction between the institutions.

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