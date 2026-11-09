Kyiv studio apartments fall to $66,500

A studio apartment on Kyiv’s secondary market sold for an average of $66,500 in November. Over the course of a year, the price fell by 1%.UA. The median value means that half of the observed prices are higher and half – lower.

The differences between the individual districts and suburbs are significant. The cheapest homes are in Hostomel, where the median price is $29,300. They are followed by Bucha at $39,000, Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district at $42,000, and Vyshhorod at $44,700.

In Irpin, a one-bedroom apartment is offered for a median price of $49,000, in Brovary – for $50,000, and in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital – for $51,000. The overall range for Kyiv and its suburbs is between $29,300 and $141,000.

Pecherskyi district remains the most expensive

Prices are highest in Kyiv’s central districts. In Pecherskyi district, the median value reaches $141,000. It is followed by Shevchenkivskyi district at $87,000, Holosiivskyi district at $78,000, and Podilskyi district at $73,000.

Prices have also fallen for larger homes. Two-bedroom apartments have decreased in value by 7% over the year, while three-bedroom apartments have fallen by 3%. The figures cited refer to the secondary market and are median values, not necessarily the final prices in a transaction.

Lawyers: A rental agreement protects both parties

Lawyers recommend signing a written agreement when renting a home, clearly setting out the terms between the owner and the tenant.

The document should contain the names and addresses of the parties, an exact description of the property, the date of signing, and the term of the agreement. It should also specify how the tenancy is renewed or terminated.

It is important to state the amount and method of payment, as well as who is responsible for utility costs. For payments made by bank transfer, lawyers advise keeping bank statements and receipts. For cash payments, it is advisable to prepare a receipt or a document attached to the agreement.

The issue of the security deposit should be addressed separately. It may be used to cover damage to the property, unpaid bills, or rent, but the conditions for withholding and returning it must be set out in advance.

The agreement should be accompanied by a handover report containing a detailed description of the condition of the home, its furniture, and its appliances. “For cash payments, prepare an addendum to the agreement, a handover certificate, or a receipt,” the lawyers advise.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg