Ivan Vazov’s House Museum in Sopot Reopens

Ivan Vazov’s birthplace in Sopot is once again welcoming visitors with a renovated exhibition hall. The space has been expanded and transformed after decades without major repairs, and the new exhibition is called “The Vazovs’ Home”.

The America for Bulgaria Foundation provided BGN 1.2 million for the renovation. Bulgarian companies also took part in the project through donations. The exhibition combines personal belongings, photographs, books, letters, archival documents and interactive technology to present the history of Ivan Vazov and his family.

“Under the Yoke” Welcomes Visitors

The first sentence from the novel “Under the Yoke” is written at the entrance. A large oval featuring an image from the book’s first edition has been placed in the centre of the hall. It can be transformed into a stage for events and multimedia presentations.

“Through 3D mapping, we can bring each of the characters to life and tell a little more in a 10-minute narrative,” explains the project’s author, architect Andrey Hodkevich. The technology allows the exhibition to present the characters from “Under the Yoke” through images and sound.

The story is not limited to Vazov’s literary legacy. Visitors can follow the childhood of the brothers and sisters in Sopot, the war years and their later lives in Sofia. A key feature is the family dining table, on which letters and postcards exchanged between family members have been arranged. Translations of their contents have also been provided for students.

The Writer’s Inkwell Is Among the New Exhibits

Among the most valuable objects in the renovated hall is Ivan Vazov’s inkwell. The writer gave it to Evgenia Mars during his lifetime, and Dr Rumen Manov bought it from her heirs and donated it to the museum. The collection also includes a knife bearing Vazov’s initials.

“It has become one of our most valuable exhibits. It bears Vazov’s initials,” says Borislava Petrova, director of the house museum. Visitors can also hear an aria from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen”, played on an old gramophone.

Educational Centre for Children

In another part of the hall, an old Sofia tram from Dondukov Boulevard passes by virtually. The installation is connected to the period when Vladimir Vazov was mayor of Sofia and recreates the atmosphere of the capital at the beginning of the 20th century.

An educational centre for children has also been created as part of the exhibition. At the end of the tour, visitors can hear Ivan Vazov’s address to the Bulgarian people from 1920, delivered during his jubilee celebration.

The old house museum also continues to operate next to the new hall, preserving objects and memories from the everyday life of the Vazov family. At the exit, visitors encounter “Under the Yoke” once again—this time with the novel’s final sentence.

Sources: nova.bg

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