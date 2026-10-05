Grand Hotel Varna Reconstruction Started

The reconstruction of Grand Hotel Varna began with a groundbreaking ceremony on October 2 in the resort complex “St. St. Constantine and Elena“. The 120 branded residences in the complex were put on sale a day earlier. The completion of the building is planned for 2028.

The project envisages combining private residences with hotel services and a year-round environment for stay, trade and social life. The renovated building will feature a boutique hotel with 72 rooms, a spa and wellness area, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym and its own park.

120 residences with hotel services

The residences are designed according to the “branded residences“ model – private home with access to hotel-type services, maintenance and infrastructure. The residential and hotel parts will have independent entrances and functional separation.

The complex will be built on a plot of land with an area of 20,750 sq. m, and the developed built-up area is 31,123 sq. m. The individual residences will have an area of between 70 and 410 sq. m. The project includes courtyards, ceilings with a height of up to 4 meters and apartments with panoramic views of the sea. Living spaces with a height of up to 5 meters are planned for some of the apartments.

The new underground parking will be on two levels and will have over 380 spaces for owners and visitors to the public areas. Owner parking spaces can be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations upon request.

Facade preservation and new technologies

The reconstruction is planned to preserve the characteristic architectural appearance of Grand Hotel Varna. Maximum preservation of the facades, high-performance glazing, internal insulation and intelligent building management are envisaged for higher comfort and energy efficiency.

The apartments will be delivered turnkey - with bathrooms, flooring, walls, interior doors and individual air conditioning systems. The complex will have a 24-hour reception and concierge, and services will include maintenance of common areas, cleaning, laundry and dry cleaning, technical assistance and acceptance of shipments.

Park, commercial areas and rental program

The private park will occupy about 15,000 sq. m and will have walking paths. On the ground floor, over 25 commercial and service spaces will be set aside, including restaurants, shops, a pastry shop and a lobby bar. The spa and wellness area will have an area of about 2,000 sq. m.

A rental program is planned for some of the residences. Under it, owners will be able to provide their properties for professional hotel management. The included apartments will participate in a common revenue pool and will be managed as part of a single hotel product under the Grand Hotel Varna brand.

The investor of the project is „Grand Hotel Varna Residence“ Ltd., in which partners are „Planex Holding“ and „GHV-Invest“. „GHV-Invest“ is represented by Vladimir Filipov, whose professional career began 30 years ago precisely at Grand Hotel Varna.

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