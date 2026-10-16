Facade painting depends on time and preparation

A new facade paint can look flawless on the day of application and yet start to peel after a relatively short time. The reason is often not the color or brand itself, but the working conditions and the missed preparation of the substrate. For the Bulgarian market, this means planning the repair according to the specific forecast, the temperature of the wall and the requirements of the selected product, and not only according to the season.

It is necessary to take into account two main factors for a durable coating: the appropriate time and a well-prepared surface. The limits are not the same for different paints. The technical data sheets of products offered in Bulgaria often indicate work at air and substrate temperatures between +5°C and +30°C. Some specialized coatings have a narrower range, so the manufacturer's instructions are leading.

The temperature of the facade is as important as the air temperature

At low temperatures, the paint dries more slowly and may not form a sufficiently resistant film. In excessive heat, especially on a wall exposed to direct sunlight, the surface dries too quickly and the coating may remain with poor adhesion, blisters or visible traces of overlapping. Therefore, the facade should not be painted just because the thermometer shows suitable shade values.

Added to this is the need to allow sufficient rain-free time after application. For specific facade paints, the manufacturer states that rain resistance is after about 24 hours at 20°C and 65% relative humidity, but lower temperatures and more humid air extend this period.

Preparation begins before the brush and roller

The paint only bonds reliably to a clean, dry and sound substrate. Before application, dust, dirt, mold, chalky areas and any old paint that is peeling must be removed. The edges of peeling areas are smoothed so that there are no visible transitions under the new coating. The technical instructions for facade paints also require that the substrate be cleaned and free of materials that interfere with adhesion.

Cracks, exposed areas and damaged wood are repaired before painting. The joints around windows, doors and decorative elements are sealed, because water penetration can damage the coating from the inside. A suitable primer is applied to bare or repaired areas, when this is provided for in the manufacturer's system. With new plasters, waiting is also part of the preparation: for some lime-cement and cement bases, the manufacturer indicates about two weeks under normal conditions, as rain and wind can extend the period.

The season is not a sufficient guarantee

Late spring, summer and early autumn usually provide more opportunities for facade repairs, but the right month does not cancel the inspection on the specific day. After rain, the wall must dry completely, and painting late in the afternoon carries a risk of dew on the not yet finished coating. In variable weather, a more reasonable schedule is to wait a day or two rather than work in unsuitable conditions.

Durable facade painting is actually a combination of two tasks: the right time to apply and consistent preparation of the substrate. If one is missed, even quality paint can crack, fade or peel prematurely.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg