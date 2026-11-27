The tax assessment of real estate properties will increase by 30 percent in 2027, followed by further increases of 35 percent each in 2028 and 2029. The amendments to the Local Taxes and Fees Act were finally adopted by the National Assembly.

The update will apply to the basic tax values used to determine the assessment of buildings, land, improvements and agricultural land. In practice, this raises the base on which some local taxes are calculated, including real estate tax, the tax on property acquisitions and inheritance tax on real estate.

Waste collection fees will not be calculated on the new assessment

The new values will not be used to determine household waste collection fees. In municipalities that use the tax assessment as the basis for the fee, an adjusted assessment will be applied so that the increases in 2027, 2028 and 2029 do not automatically result in higher waste collection fees.

The Ministry of Finance presented the measure as a phased update of assessments that have not been adjusted in line with developments in property prices. Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova told Parliament that the formula for household waste collection fees was specifically designed to preserve the existing base when a municipality uses the tax assessment.

Discount for young families with a child

With 167 votes “in favour”, MPs also approved a 23-percent reduction in the tax on the purchase of an only home by young families. The measure was proposed by Vladislav Panev of “Democratic Bulgaria”, who explained that this would keep the tax payable by this group close to its current level despite the increase in the tax assessment.

The relief will be available only if several conditions are met simultaneously: the buyers must be legally married, be parents of at least one child and be under 30 years of age on the date of the transaction. The property must be the only home owned by the taxpayers, and the tax base must not exceed €300,000.

An additional condition is that the buyers must have no outstanding public liabilities subject to compulsory enforcement. The notary will verify compliance with the requirements when completing the transaction.

What property owners can expect

“This is a proposal that “Progressive Bulgaria” will support because it is meaningful and does not cost the public purse much,” said Konstantin Prodanov, chairman of the Budget Committee.

For 2027, real estate tax will be calculated on the tax assessment as of 1 January 2027. Notices stating the amount due must be delivered by 30 April 2027.

Parliament rejected a proposal for a 75-percent reduction in the tax on the primary residence of people living alone who are pensioners or have an average monthly income below the poverty line. It also rejected a proposal to convert the fines and financial penalties under the law at the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva to one euro, rather than merely replacing the currency designation.

Sources: bta.bg

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg