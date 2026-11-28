Bulgaria is among the ten European Union countries with the highest rate of home ownership. In 2025, 86.1% of the population lived in their own home, compared with an EU average of 68%. Higher figures were recorded in Slovakia – 94%, Romania – 93%, Croatia – 91%, Hungary – 90%, Lithuania – 87%, and Poland – 86.5%.

„In the EU in 2025, 68% of the population living in households owned their own home.“ — Eurostat

Home ownership is more widespread than renting in all EU countries except Germany. There, 53% of the population lives in rented accommodation. Austria follows with 46% of tenants, and Denmark with 42%.

More houses, but less space

Just over 53% of people in Bulgaria live in a house, while around 46% live in an apartment. By comparison, across the EU, almost 52% of the population lives in a house and 48% in an apartment. The picture is different in cities: 73% of EU residents live in apartments, while 26% live in houses.

The average number of rooms per person in Bulgaria is 1.4, compared with 1.7 in the European Union. The most spacious homes are in Malta – an average of 2.2 rooms per person, while the lowest figure was recorded in Romania – 1.1 rooms.

The average household size in Bulgaria is 2.2 people, close to the EU average of 2.3 people. The largest households are in Slovakia – 3.1 people, while the smallest are in Lithuania, with an average of 1.8 people.

Bulgaria among the countries with the highest overcrowding rates

Despite the high rate of home ownership, Bulgaria faces a serious problem with the size and quality of occupied living space. In 2025, 33% of the population lived in overcrowded homes. Higher figures were recorded only in Romania – 40%, and Latvia – 39%. The EU average is 17%, down from 19% in 2010.

Another indicator places Bulgaria among the countries facing the greatest difficulties. 16% of the population was unable to keep their home adequately warm, compared with an EU average of 9%. Higher shares were recorded in Greece – 18%, and Lithuania – 17%.

Housing prices are rising, while construction costs are rising even faster

Eurostat data show that between 2010 and 2025, housing prices in the EU rose by a total of 61%, while rents increased by 29%. During the same period, construction producer prices in Bulgaria rose by 174%, the second-highest increase in the EU after Hungary.

In 2025, 18% of people in Bulgaria lived in households with overdue mortgage, rent or utility payments. This is twice the EU average of 9%. At the same time, the price level for housing and utilities in Bulgaria remains the lowest in the EU – 59% below the Union average.

Sources: focus-news.net

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg