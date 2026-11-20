Bulgaria’s furniture industry is reporting growth in production and domestic consumption, but is losing ground in key Western European markets. Furniture exports fell from $483 million in 2021 to $403 million in 2025, said Prof. Dr. Vasil Zhivkov, chairman of the Board of the Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry, during the organization’s annual conference in Borovets.

According to him, the share of exports to Western Europe has almost halved—from nearly 60 percent in 2018 to around 30 percent in 2025. At the same time, neighboring markets are becoming increasingly important. Romania is the destination for 23.6 percent of Bulgarian exports, while Greece accounts for 15.9 percent.

“Unregulated imports are coming in without paying any taxes,” Zhivkov said.

The chairman of the chamber noted that the sector was supported by strong domestic consumption in 2025. He linked the increased demand to expectations surrounding Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and households’ decision to invest their savings in furnishings.

“Our entry into the eurozone prompted people to take their money out of jars and from under their mattresses and invest it in furniture. We are genuinely seeing significant growth in 2025,” Zhivkov said.

Production reaches $694 million excluding mattresses

According to data presented at the forum, furniture production in Bulgaria amounts to $850 million when mattresses are included. International statistics put the figure at $694 million without mattresses. This ranks the country 46th in the world and 24th in Europe. The sector’s gross value added is $296 million.

Bulgaria ranks fourth in the Balkans in terms of production, after Turkey, Romania and Serbia. The country also ranks fourth in consumption, at $806 million, and holds the same position in exports, at $403 million. North Macedonia reports the same export volume and, according to Zhivkov, has tripled its exports over the past decade.

There are 2,760 companies operating in the sector. Micro-enterprises with up to nine employees account for 86.5 percent of all companies, small enterprises for 11.3 percent, medium-sized enterprises for 1.8 percent, and large enterprises for 0.3 percent. The average turnover per company is €370,000.

Imports from China continue to rise

Bedroom, living room and dining room furniture accounts for the largest share of consumption in Bulgaria—30 percent. It is followed by kitchen furniture at 12.9 percent, other wooden furniture at 11 percent, mattresses at 10.8 percent, commercial furnishings at 10 percent, and office furniture at 9.9 percent.

Alongside the growth of the domestic market, imports of cheaper furniture from third countries are also increasing. China accounts for 32.4 percent of imports, Turkey for 15.5 percent, and Poland for 13.4 percent.

Among the other challenges facing manufacturers, Zhivkov pointed to high energy prices, European regulations and political instability, which he said was hampering dialogue between business and the state. He called on companies to boost their competitiveness through innovation, artificial intelligence, training and the recruitment of qualified personnel.

The BCWFI annual conference continues the following day. As part of the forum, companies from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industries were recognized for their achievements in exports and turnover in 2025.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood are available at imot.bg