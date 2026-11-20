Romanian company Teleferic Grand Hotel SRL is investing more than €10 million in a new residential complex in the Brașov area. The Teleferic Grand Residence project includes 32 detached villas and 13 apartments, with a focus on energy efficiency, contemporary architecture and proximity to mountain resorts, Business Review reports.

The complex is located in the village of Cristian, in Brașov County, and was developed by the owners of the five-star Teleferic Grand Hotel in the resort of Poiana Brașov. The investment marks the company’s expansion from hospitality into residential construction.

On November 22, the investor will organise an open day, during which potential buyers will be able to view the completed properties and the complex’s infrastructure.

The residential project offers two main types of detached houses. The 4 Seasons villas feature four rooms, a usable area of 140 sq m and an adjoining plot of approximately 500 sq m. Prices start at €320,000 excluding VAT.

The larger 5 Stars villas include five rooms, a usable area of 174 sq m and plots of around 550 sq m. Their starting price is €395,000 excluding VAT.

The architecture is inspired by traditional Alpine houses but has been adapted to modern requirements for year-round living. Construction solutions have been used to improve thermal insulation and energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Each villa has its own garden, landscaped areas, an automated irrigation system, terraces and two parking spaces. The complex also includes shared leisure areas, a children’s playground, a spa area and a bistro.

According to investor Emil Tsants, the project is aimed at families seeking a permanent home close to nature, as well as buyers of holiday properties. Its location near Brașov provides access to urban infrastructure and the region’s popular winter resorts.

Teleferic Grand Residence is part of the trend towards developing high-end residential projects outside Romania’s major urban centres. Investors are focusing on more spacious properties, energy-efficient construction and additional services aimed at higher-income buyers.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be viewed at imot.bg