Leasing activity for industrial and logistics space in Slovakia increased by 27% year on year in the third quarter of 2026. Total activity reached approximately 109,000 sq m, while net activity excluding renewals and short-term leases stood at 48,000 sq m, according to an analysis by CBRE Slovakia.

Compared with the second quarter, when 131,000 sq m was leased, this represents a 17% decline. According to Michal Čerulík, Director of Industrial Leasing at CBRE Slovakia, this is in line with the seasonal trend observed in most third quarters since 2014. “The positive trend is confirmed by the cumulative data,” Čerulík said.

Logistics Accounts for the Largest Share of Demand

In the first nine months of the year, total leasing activity reached 375,000 sq m, up 32% compared with the same period in 2025. Renewals of existing leases accounted for the largest share of transactions at 45%. Pre-lease agreements represented 19%, new leases 17%, short-term leases 11%, and expansions by existing tenants 8%.

Third-party logistics companies, known as 3PLs, accounted for 68% of demand. They were followed by retail at 12%, the automotive sector at 10%, and electronics at 7%.

The wider Bratislava area accounted for 65% of leasing activity. Central and western Slovakia each accounted for 16%, while the eastern part of the country accounted for 3%.

Vacancy Is Declining, but New Supply Is Expected

The vacancy rate fell by 43 basis points quarter on quarter to 7.56%. Year on year, the decline was 41 basis points. Vacancy was highest in western Slovakia at 9.50%, followed by the Bratislava area at 7.02% and central Slovakia at 6.26%. The lowest rate was recorded in eastern Slovakia at 3.72%.

Approximately 17,000 sq m of new space was added to the market in the third quarter. “A further 221,000 sq m is expected to be completed by the end of the year, while 489,000 sq m of new space is expected in 2027,” Čerulík said.

The prime rent for industrial space remained stable quarter on quarter at €5.95 per sq m per month, but increased by 3% year on year. The average rent was €4.55 per sq m per month, down 3% year on year. The investment yield for prime properties also remained unchanged at 6.25%.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg