Harry and Meghan are looking for a home in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan have planned new public appearances in the UK after their visit to Nottingham, which, according to those close to the couple, was seen as an important step towards restoring public support. This is their first joint public appearance in the UK since their withdrawal from royal duties in 2020.

The visit to Nottingham is also related to the family's plans to spend more time in the UK. According to the Daily Mail, those close to Harry and Meghan expect the two to remain in the country until their children Archie and Lilibet finish school. This information has not been officially confirmed by the family.

They are currently staying in a house on an estate on the outskirts of the Cotswolds, provided by a wealthy friend. A new home with large grounds, no public paths and at least nine bedrooms is being sought. The stated budget is up to £10 million.

“Meghan will probably start looking at properties more actively going forward. I know that an agent is already researching what is on offer and sending suitable offers to their team for a virtual viewing. I think everything will intensify“, says the source.

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