Home prices in Canada fell

Home prices in Canada continued to decline in September, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show. The national composite index MLS Home Price Index fell 3.4% compared to September 2025. This is the first extension of the annual decline since January.

The average price of homes sold was 666,538 Canadian dollars, which is 1.6% less on an annual basis. CREA specifies that the two measurements do not fully describe the same movement in the market. The MLS HPI tracks the price of a typical home, while the average price depends on the type and location of properties that changed hands during the month.

Sales and new listings also down

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.4% between August and September. Home sales through Canadian MLS systems fell 2.3% from August and were 7.7% below their September 2025 level. New listings fell 1.8% for the month.

At the end of September, just over 200,000 properties were listed on the market, up 1.8% from the same month last year. The national inventory reached 4.9 months. The indicator measures how long it would take to sell all available homes at the current pace of transactions.

Interest rates remain an important factor

“After four months of moderately positive developments in demand, supply and prices, many housing markets in Canada took a step back in September,“ said Sean Cathcart, chief economist at CREA. He said the retreat was expected against the backdrop of a new increase in fixed mortgage rates and expectations of a hike in the key interest rate by the Bank of Canada by the end of the year.

The national results mask significant differences between individual markets. The data show the general direction for the country, but do not equally reflect conditions in provinces and cities, where prices, supply and demand can move in different directions.

The next package of CREA statistics will be published on November 17, 2026.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg