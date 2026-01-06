A member of the international group "Pink Panthers" was arrested in Bulgaria

A member of the international criminal network "Pink Panthers" has been arrested in Bulgaria in a large-scale international operation. The 48-year-old Serbian citizen is wanted on a European arrest warrant for a daring armed robbery in Greece, carried out in September 2025, the Greek publication "Protothema" reported.

In the crime, which took place in the elite Sani hotel complex on the Halkidiki peninsula, luxury watches and jewelry worth nearly 580,000 euros were stolen. In parallel with the arrest in our country, a 46-year-old accomplice of the criminal was also detained in Croatia.

The investigation reveals that the criminal group had been on Greek territory for 13 days before the attack itself. In the period from August 20 to September 2, 2025, four members of the organization explored the area in detail. They entered the country at different times, used false documents and rented cars with stolen license plates.

On the day of the robbery - September 2, the criminals used unusual tactics, moving to the site not only by cars, but also by electric scooters for greater maneuverability.

The robbery was committed in broad daylight. The 48-year-old Serb, now detained in Bulgaria, broke into the jewelry store together with an as yet unidentified accomplice. The two threatened two employees with a gun and in seconds emptied the display cases, taking valuables worth exactly 579,805 euros.

During this time, their 46-year-old colleague, assisted by a woman, was observing the area, posing as a customer. After the robbery, the group left the scene with exceptional speed, showing a high degree of organization typical of the “Pink Panthers“.

The Greek authorities indicate that the man detained in Bulgaria is already registered in Switzerland for a series of burglaries. Europol and services in several European countries are currently investigating whether the two Serbs were involved in other similar armed robberies in 2024 and 2025.

The Bulgarian court is expected to rule on the suspect's extradition to Greece, where he will face justice for participation in an organized crime group, armed robbery and forgery of documents.