A young man from Montana hung himself out of love's anguish. With a successful strategy, uniformed officers prevented his suicide attempt and saved him, writes telegraph.bg.

The dramatic story took place in the “Sunny Garden“ park. A signal that a 21-year-old young man was trying to end his life was received shortly after 1.30 am on Tuesday night by the emergency number 112, the police announced. The uniformed officers who arrived at the scene saw the distraught young man at the top of the high skateboard ramp in the park.

He told the officers that he wanted to hang himself because of a breakup with his girlfriend.

One of the officers spoke to the young man and distracted him while his colleague climbed the ramp. With quick reaction, he was able to immobilize the young man, cut the rope around his neck and prevent a fatal outcome.

The young man was safely taken to the ground and examined by a medical team. A psychologist from the Ministry of Internal Affairs also provided assistance at the scene.

The young man was detained for up to 24 hours at the Montana regional office for his safety. A case has been opened in the case.