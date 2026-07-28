Two families fought with axes, hoes and wooden poles in Sredets. Four were hospitalized

A mass fight between two families, in which axes, hoes and wooden poles were used, took place on Saturday evening in Sredets, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas announced, quoted by news.bg.

The signal was given at around 9:45 p.m. on July 26. According to initial data, in the area of a private home on "Todor Kableshkov" Street two brothers aged 35 and 37 got into a physical altercation with three brothers aged 42, 45 and 46.

During the conflict, the participants hit each other with axes, hoes and wooden bars on the faces and bodies. Many of their relatives and friends later joined the fight.

The police detained one of the brothers from each of the two groups for up to 24 hours.

Four people were injured in the incident and were admitted to hospitals for treatment. The most seriously injured was a 45-year-old man with rib fractures and a perforated lung. He was admitted to the "Heart and Brain" hospital for treatment.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case. The reasons for the conflict are being clarified.