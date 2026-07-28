For €100: Man threatens woman with knife and stabs her with fork

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought to criminal responsibility a 32-year-old man accused of blackmailing a woman into giving him 100 euros.

He threatened her with murder and inflicted bodily harm on her.

According to the evidence collected so far, the crime was committed between 10:30 p.m. on July 25 and 12:30 a.m. on July 26 in a house in the village of Vladaya.

According to the prosecutor's office, defendant A.M. asked the woman, with initials K.E., to give him 100 euros. To force her, he threatened to kill her, shouting: “I will slaughter you, I will kill you, I will finish you, I will kill you for the hundred euros“.

According to the investigation, the man put a knife to the woman's throat, hit her with his hands and feet on the head and body, and subsequently stabbed her with a fork under the left eye, causing her minor bodily injury.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, the accused was detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

Today, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office filed a request with the Sofia District Court to impose the most severe measure of restraint - – “detention in custody“.