A young man has been charged with the intentional murder of a 16-year-old girl who fell from a building in Blagoevgrad

A 20-year-old man from Blagoevgrad has been charged with intentional murder in the case of a 16-year-old girl who died after falling from a residential building in the city, the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia announced.

A 17-year-old boy who fell from the same building is in intensive care at “Pirogov“ and doctors are still fighting for his life.

The 20-year-old who has been charged was one of two people detained for the tragic incident. He was found in an apartment in the building from which the two teenagers fell, in an inadequate condition.

The police confirmed that the participants in the gathering had been using drugs. Sources from the investigation indicate that it is most likely LSD - a drug that causes strong hallucinations and disrupts the perception of time and space.

The accused has been detained for up to 72 hours. The prosecutor's office is about to submit a request to the District Court - Blagoevgrad for a preventive measure of "detention in custody" against him, the prosecutor's office also announced.