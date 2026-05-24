Car with migrants crashes near underpass in Burgas

A car with migrants crashed this morning in the area of the underpass between the Burgas complexes “Zornitsa“ and “Izgrev“, after a police check.

The incident occurred at around 04:45 on “Struga“ Street in the direction of UMBAL – Burgas. Officers of the “Traffic Police“ sector at the ODMVR – Burgas reported a car with a Sofia registration plate to be stopped, but the driver did not obey and continued driving at high speed towards “Nikola Petkov“ Boulevard.

Minutes later, the car left the active lane and fell near the entrance to the underpass on the side of block 21 in the “Zornitsa“ complex.

After the accident, the driver fled the scene, leaving three men in the car, who identified themselves as citizens of Morocco.

The three were taken to the hospital for examination, and the police are continuing their efforts to identify and detain the driver.