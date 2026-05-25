GDBOP arrests five for drug smuggling across the country VIDEO

GDBOP officers conducted a specialized operation to prevent drug smuggling to the Republic of Turkey.

Five accomplices were arrested by the anti-mafia officers after an operation that began at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint on May 22, 2026, jointly with the “Customs” Agency.

A passenger car was stopped for customs inspection at the exit from the country, in which numerous vacuum-sealed packages were found. They were hidden in specially constructed secret compartments in the vehicle's seats. Field tests determined that they contained marijuana weighing over 31 kilograms, amounting to a total value of 256,709 euros.

In the course of the investigation, the individuals involved in drug trafficking were located. The driver of the car, a Bulgarian citizen, was detained, who reportedly had been diagnosed with a mental illness and was used by the group as a “mule.”

At the same time, his guardian was located and detained in Gabrovo, and three more men were arrested in Sofia - the leader of the criminal group and two of his assistants.

Searches were carried out at the addresses of the detainees and at a commercial facility - a car service.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Haskovo.

Two men - aged 40 and 46 - were brought as defendants for the fact that, as helpers and in complicity, they attempted to export a high-risk narcotic substance across the border.

Their detention was extended to 72 hours by a decree of the supervising officer. prosecutor.