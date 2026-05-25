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GDBOP arrests five for drug smuggling across the country VIDEO

GDBOP arrests five for drug smuggling across the country VIDEO

GDBOP arrests five for drug smuggling across the country

Май 25, 2026 11:20 30

GDBOP arrests five for drug smuggling across the country VIDEO - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

GDBOP officers conducted a specialized operation to prevent drug smuggling to the Republic of Turkey.

Five accomplices were arrested by the anti-mafia officers after an operation that began at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint on May 22, 2026, jointly with the “Customs” Agency.

A passenger car was stopped for customs inspection at the exit from the country, in which numerous vacuum-sealed packages were found. They were hidden in specially constructed secret compartments in the vehicle's seats. Field tests determined that they contained marijuana weighing over 31 kilograms, amounting to a total value of 256,709 euros.

In the course of the investigation, the individuals involved in drug trafficking were located. The driver of the car, a Bulgarian citizen, was detained, who reportedly had been diagnosed with a mental illness and was used by the group as a “mule.”

At the same time, his guardian was located and detained in Gabrovo, and three more men were arrested in Sofia - the leader of the criminal group and two of his assistants.

Searches were carried out at the addresses of the detainees and at a commercial facility - a car service.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Haskovo.

Two men - aged 40 and 46 - were brought as defendants for the fact that, as helpers and in complicity, they attempted to export a high-risk narcotic substance across the border.

Their detention was extended to 72 hours by a decree of the supervising officer. prosecutor.


Bulgaria