People connected to institutions have helped the prosecutor's son Vasil Mihaylov to hide. Residents of the block say that they have not seen him outside. The case has not been actively worked on for a long time, and the real actions only began about a month ago.

This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and added that the circle around the man who fled the law will be illuminated, BNT indicated.

Mihaylov was detained last night during a special operation by the Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau, after being on the run for more than ten months. As of early this morning, he is already in Sofia Prison, where he must serve a year and eight months of effective punishment.

After more than ten months of evading the law, Vasil Mihaylov was eventually detained in the capital's "Svoboda" district.

Ivan Demerdzhiev – Minister of Internal Affairs: “We promised justice and it must be clear that this justice will be inevitable. This is a message not only to this particular detainee, but to anyone who tries to escape the law. There is nowhere to run. There is nowhere to hide. Even less a person who has allowed himself to attack police officers.“

According to unofficial information, the prosecutor's son was temporarily staying in the apartment of a friend of his, who also has criminal records. He drastically changed his appearance so as not to be recognized – he gained weight and grew a thick beard.

According to sources close to the investigation, Vasil Mihaylov stayed in the apartment for about a week. He rarely left and tried to hide well.

Ivan Demerdzhiev - Minister of Internal Affairs: “He changed his addresses, he changed the cities he lived in. He hid quite professionally. They used disposable cards. With very serious help from outside.“

People living in the block say they have not seen him outside.

„I neither know him nor do I recognize him.“

„Why should I worry, he is not in my house.“

The Ministry of Interior admitted that the case has not been actively worked on for a long time, and real actions began only about a month ago.

Ivan Demerdzhiev - Minister of Interior: „The long process of his identification and detention helped us understand who the people were who assisted him during this time. There are interesting names related to institutions and criminally active individuals. You will see them.“

Vasil Mihaylov became famous for a series of beatings in Pernik. While in hiding, his name was also linked to an attempted attack on a GDBOP officer in a village near Pernik. He also appeared in an online clip in which he claimed that a biased investigation was being conducted against him.