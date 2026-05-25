Two Ukrainians who opened fire in Varna detained for kidnapping

The Varna District Court has detained two Ukrainian citizens accused of kidnapping after a shooting in the center of the seaside city, the court's press service reported. The men are 56 years old.

The investigation against them began on May 8. The two fired shots in the center of Varna, and a ricocheting bullet wounded an elderly woman. After the incident, the two fled in a car and hid in Sunny Beach, where one of them had an apartment. They later moved to Plovdiv, where they were detained and brought to Varna.

The initial charge against them was attempted murder, but the investigation revealed new facts and showed that they had kidnapped a man and unlawfully deprived him of his liberty.

According to the court, from the evidence collected so far, it can be reasonably assumed that the men are complicit in the crimes for which they are accused. In addition, if they are at large, there is a real danger that they will go into hiding or commit another crime. The two are foreign citizens, have no established addresses, and it is unclear what they do. Illegally owned weapons with obliterated license plates were found in the home of one of them.

The District Court's rulings are subject to appeal.