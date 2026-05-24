Property fraud attempt prevented

Employees of the “Economic Police“ sector at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) prevented an attempt at property fraud, in which a 21-year-old pregnant woman was used as a formal perpetrator, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVI) announced.

The investigation began after receiving a signal of intent to declare a will for a house with a yard in Sofia, owned by a person who died more than 13 years ago, BTA specified.

In the course of the operational-search and procedural-investigative actions taken, it was established that the deceased has legal heirs, and the presented certificate of heirs is false. The appointed experts proved that the will itself is also false – Both the text and the signature do not belong to the deceased owner. The 21-year-old woman was detained at the time of the announcement of the will and when the procedure for issuing a notarial deed of ownership of the property was initiated, the Ministry of Interior stated.

In the case, it was also established that she was accompanied to the notary by the man with whom she lives on a family basis - a 29-year-old, known to the Ministry of Interior, as well as by his father, also known to law enforcement agencies with information about his involvement in property fraud. During the investigative actions carried out, copies of notarial deeds of deceased persons, as well as copies of death certificates, were found in the car of the two men.

According to the investigation, the two deliberately used the pregnant woman as a stand-in in order to make it difficult to impose a more severe measure of detention.

Following a report of the materials at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, the detainee was charged and a measure of detention "subscription" was imposed. The work on documenting the criminal activity of the other participants in the scheme continues under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Less than ten days ago, the Director of the State Department of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, announced that nine people had been detained in an operation in connection with the so-called property mafia.