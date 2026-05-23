A well-known businessman is the victim of a large-scale robbery near Dupnitsa, on the same day Patriarch Daniil was in the village

The brazen theft, committed in the Dupnitsa village of Krainitsi, took place at the home of the well-known local businessman Nikolay Lukarov. A metal cabinet containing a large sum of money, gold jewelry and two legally owned weapons was stolen from his property. The crime was committed on Thursday, between 7:30 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., while no one was in the property, Blitz recalled.

After the report was filed, an on-duty operational group conducted a thorough inspection of the crime scene. A pre-trial investigation has already been initiated in the case at the Dupnitsa District Office, and the prosecutor on duty has been notified of the incident, the police announced.

The 32-year-old mayor of the village, Desislav Nachov, provided serious assistance to the investigators, who immediately provided access to the recordings from the municipal video surveillance cameras.

In order to track and identify the perpetrators, the law enforcement agencies seized video footage from the cameras in the center of the village, on the main street, as well as from private security systems of neighboring houses.

It seems that the robbers had prior information about the family's habits and attacked the building at a time when it was uninhabited.

Mayor Nachov expressed to struma.bg his deep indignation at what happened, which marred the great holiday of village.

On the same day, Krainitsi celebrates the Feast of the Savior, and on the occasion of the temple holiday and the 120th anniversary of the local church "Ascension of the Lord", Patriarch Daniil visited, who served a festive liturgy and blessed the traditional kurban.

According to initial data, the amount of money stolen in different currencies amounts to about 20,000 leva, and the value of the stolen gold is also significant. The two pistols in the safe were legally owned by the owner of the property, who is an active hunter.

Nikolai Lukarov, who runs a concrete plant business, lives permanently with his family in Krainitsi. The investigation into the identification of the perpetrators continues.