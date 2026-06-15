The driver of the bus with 32 migrants is a Bulgarian with a clean record and two higher education degrees

32 illegal migrants were detained on Saturday evening by the Border Police at the entrance to Burgas. Some of them are dehydrated and exhausted. Four were taken to hospital.

Border police officers stop a minibus with a Sofia registration at the entrance to Burgas last night and find 32 illegal migrants inside.

„Five of them are in very severe dehydration, their colleagues literally saved them“, said Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Main Directorate of the Border Police:

„They haven't eaten for three days, so they we are installing dehydration systems.“, said Dr. Murat Choban, Emergency Center at UMBAL - Burgas:

The group spent four days in Strandzha before being put in the van. The people claim to be from Afghanistan.

„The driver is different from ordinary people who are hired to transport illegal migrants. Usually they are of low social status, strapped for money. This man is 59 years old, a Bulgarian citizen, with no criminal records, with two higher educations. Most likely, he allowed himself to be recruited for financial reasons.“, added Zlatanov.

The Border Police are strengthening control on the main routes in the 30-kilometer zone along the border and the Black Sea coast.