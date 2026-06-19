Seven people were detained in an operation against drug distribution in Ruse

Seven people were detained in an operation against drug distribution that lasted three days in Ruse, BNT reported.

On June 16, police officers identified two 41-year-old men, in whom they found marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine. The next day, forensics reached two other people - a 44-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, who turned out to be at a higher level in the distribution scheme. During a search of the woman's home, marijuana, mobile phones, tools for weighing and cutting doses, as well as the amount of 16,700 euros, were found and seized.

Three men - clients of drug dealers were also detained yesterday. The Ministry of Interior officers have also discovered two specially adapted “cache” located on the territory of a Ruse district, and according to initial data, these depots were used for the wholesale storage of substances prohibited by law. Significant quantities of drugs were seized from them, with the total quantity of drugs found being 2.4 kilograms of amphetamine and nearly 500 grams of marijuana.

The work on the case - documenting the entire criminal activity of the individuals and identifying other accomplices - continues under the leadership of the state prosecution.