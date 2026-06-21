All three RIA workers remain in hospital

All three RIA workers swept away by a car near Botevgrad remain in hospital.

The youngest worker is a 19-year-old man with open fractures of the upper and lower limbs, he is in “Sofiamed”. In the most serious condition and with a risk to life is a 50-year-old man, who is in the UMBAL “St. Anna” with a head injury and severe fractures of both lower legs, Nova TV reports.

The patient is 46 years old and is admitted to the hospital “Tsaritsa Ioanna - ISUL”. “Yesterday the worker was transported to us in good general condition, adequate and contact-free. His medical history was taken and the initial injuries were specified. These are fractures in the area of the right upper limb, specifically the palm and fingers. An emergency surgical intervention was performed, which the patient tolerated well. He is currently under observation and is in stable general condition”, said Dr. Orlin Toshev from the Clinic of Orthopedics and Traumatology.

“When admitted to the hospital, he said that he was outside the bus and was hit by a car. He has a clear memory of the event. Additional tests will be performed today to clarify the diagnosis”, he added.

“We cannot say how long the recovery will last. At least another 24 hours must pass from the event to assess whether there is damage to other organs”, said Dr. Toshev.