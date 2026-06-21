A man from Georgi Damyanovo has been detained for threatening to kill, a gun has been seized

A 49-year-old man from the village of Georgi Damyanovo, the center of the municipality of the same name in Montana region, has been detained, and a gun has been seized from him, after he threatened to kill another 26-year-old man from the same village, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Montana announced.

At 9:35 p.m. last night in the center of the neighboring village of Gavril Genovo, Georgi Damyanovo municipality, an argument broke out between the two, during which the older man pulled out a gun and told his opponent that he would shoot him, BTA specified. He then retreated, and the police found him and seized a gun from his car with a magazine with six 9-millimeter cartridges and a cartridge case with casings. The man was detained for 24 hours at the police station.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Montana reported to BTA that in May of this year there was an increase in crimes against the person compared to the same month last year - 22 to 10. This year in May there was one murder and two fornications, with none of these crimes last year.