She kept saying she was trying, but couldn't stop. This was stated by 19-year-old Viktoria Todorova, who is a witness in the case against Nikola Burgazliev. The girl was next to Burgazliev when he was fatally hit with an ATV, bTV reported.

The questioning of witnesses in the case continues for a second day. At the request of the state prosecution, seven people will give testimony before a judge.

A key witness is the girl next to the driver of the ATV during the hit. On August 15 last year, Burgazliev swept five people onto the sidewalk - 35-year-old Hristina, who later died in the hospital, and four children.

Today, Viktoria Todorova came for questioning with her parents and a lawyer. Her mother said she doesn't remember anything about the incident.

„I don't remember anything, sorry“, said the mother.

„Every citizen has the right to protection. She is a young girl who was also injured, she is worried and wants someone to be with her“, commented Rumen Popov, Todorova's lawyer.

From the interrogations yesterday it is clear that this was Burgazliev's second attempt on the same day to rent an ATV.

„There was another company that refused because Burgazliev was in an inadequate condition. Secondly, there was a practice back in the day in which he did not return the machines in good condition. Hit? Yes“, points out the lawyer. Georgi Radkov, lawyer for Hristina's family.

According to the company, before getting on the ATV, Burgazliev signed a standard contract stating that he had not used drugs.

„The worker considered that he was in a normal state and let him drive. He has a contract that was signed, he takes the blame“, says Dimitar Shivilov, owner of the company that rented the ATV.

„The cart started, it just started. There's no way it could start without a driver“, says Zlatka Sokolova, mother of the deceased Hristina, about the most shocking thing she heard.

Police officers who were on the scene immediately after the incident will also be questioned.