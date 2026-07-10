Large-scale operation in Sofia: SDVR smashes warehouse with 50,000 illegal vapes

Employees of the “Economic Police“ to the SDVR revealed a huge warehouse for storing excise goods without a stamp in the Sofia region. During the successful police operation, conducted in the industrial zone of the village of Yana, over 80 cartons containing about 50,000 electronic cigarettes (vapes) were confiscated. The goods were intended for distribution on the black market without paying duties.

The Director of the State Department of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov, announced that the operation was carried out in less than 24 hours after receiving an operational signal. According to unconfirmed information from investigators, the tenant of the premises is a well-known businessman, owner of a large chain of fitness centers and a construction entrepreneur.

So far he is a 43-year-old Bulgarian citizen was detained, who is a co-owner of the warehouse and has no previous criminal record. The police also have data on other individuals involved in the illegal trafficking, and new arrests are expected. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.