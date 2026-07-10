Pension Day: Thieves crashed a car into a bank in Vulchedrum and tried to steal the ATM along with the money in it

How is an attempt to rob an ATM in Montana made? Thieves crashed a car into a bank branch in Vulchedrum and are trying to snatch the ATM along with the money in it. Who is behind the spectacular attack, how do the perpetrators operate and have any of them been detained yet?

The crime was reported at 04:22 on the night of July 7 at the Lom district office, "Nova TV" reported. It happened on a day when pensions were paid out, and the ATM was full of money.

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The director of the Montana Regional Department of the Interior, Senior Commissioner Ivan Avramov, explained that the perpetrators were two individuals who were not local. "One was detained on the territory of the Pleven Regional Department of the Interior, and the other in Shumen. The act was committed with a foreign car, and the license plates were changed", he said. Both were criminally charged and convicted.

The Montana District Prosecutor Emil Ovcharov said that providing additional information would complicate the investigation. "During the investigation, evidence was collected and charges were brought against the perpetrators. "They would receive a sentence of between 1 and 10 years in prison," he said.